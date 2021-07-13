Gayle Edgemon Hall -- North

NORTH -- Gayle Edgemon Hall, 69, of North, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Darrell Wilkins will be officiating.

A private burial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Richie Linett, Wren Grapsity, Seth Wilkins, Wayne Troutman, Wayne Ford and Travis Williams.

Mrs. Gayle was born on Oct. 2, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Edgemon and the late Eloise Murphy Edgemon. Mrs. Gayle was an active member at Grace Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was so encouraging to everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jerry Hall; children, Jason Brian Thomas Hall, Angela Shannon Hall; brother, Tommy Edgemon (Alice) and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Radio Fund at 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.