Gaye Burdon Summers -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Gaye Burdon Summers, 77, of Columbia, passed away Aug. 5, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Cameron Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating.

Gaye was the daughter of the late Samuel J. Summers III and Ruby Burdon Bryant. She was a graduate of Newberry College. Gaye was a retired school teacher and taught at Calhoun County Public Schools. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church. Gaye was a devoted leader in the scouting community, including Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts, and the American Indian Scouting Association.

Gaye is survived by her niece, Michelle Patterson (Barney) of Cameron; and two great-nephews, J. Russell Bourgeois and Joseph Bourgeois.

Memorials may be sent to Boys Scout Troop 51, 224 Winding Brook Drive, Cameron, SC 29030.

The family would like to give a heart-felt thanks to Nancy Vosburgh and Reggie and Brenda Price who were faithful friends and visitors.

