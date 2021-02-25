Gary Wendell Watson -- Norway

NORWAY -- Gary Wendell Watson, 76, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave, North. The Rev. Sean McElrath and The Rev. Larry Davis will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Mr. Watson was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Loris. He was the son of the late Clyde Arthur Watson and the late Emma Harrelson Watson. He was retired as the regional director for the Guardian Ad Litem program.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sue Sandifer Watson; daughter, Shannon Watson Cook (Steve); stepson, Robbie Kinard (Kim); grandchildren, Tylor Kinard and Shayla Kinard; great-grandchild, Layton Kinard; stepson, Michael Kinard (Kellie); grandchildren, Wyatt Kinard and Kailyn Kinard; and special companions, Charlie and Louie.

Memorials may be made to Men's Brotherhood, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112; or to the West Virginia Mission Trip c/o First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112.

