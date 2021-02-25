Gary Wendell Watson -- Norway

NORWAY -- Gary Wendell Watson, 76, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave, North. The Rev. Sean McElrath and The Rev. Larry Davis will be officiating.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Mr. Watson was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Loris. He was the son of the late Clyde Arthur Watson and the late Emma Harrelson Watson. He was retired as the regional director for the Guardian Ad Litem program.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sue Sandifer Watson; daughter, Shannon Watson Cook (Steve); stepson, Robbie Kinard (Kim); grandchildren, Tylor Kinard and Shayla Kinard; great-grandchild, Layton Kinard; stepson, Michael Kinard (Kellie); grandchildren, Wyatt Kinard and Kailyn Kinard; and special companions, Charlie and Louie.
Memorials may be made to Men's Brotherhood, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112; or to the West Virginia Mission Trip c/o First Baptist Church in North, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.