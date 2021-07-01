Gary ‘Wayne’ Chavis Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Gary “Wayne” Chavis Sr., 67, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 28, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jeff Jones will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Wayne was born March 27, 1954, in Neeses. He was the son of the late Gary Chavis and the late Mamie C. Chavis. He was the owner and operator of the Chainsaw Clinic. Wayne enjoyed working with his hands. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Danny Boyer and Jerry Chavis; and a sister, Sarah Lindsey.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Brenda M. Chavis of the home; sons, Chris Chavis (Michelle), Gary Chavis Jr. and Lt. Michael Tray Chavis (Kelly); eight grandchildren, Kirsten, Tori, Caylen, Christopher Jr., Caden, Madison, Carder and Bella; two great-grandchildren, Mattalynn and Kalysta; brothers, Marvin Chavis (Patsy) and Donnie Chavis (Nancy); sisters, Martha Hancock and Katie Chavis; his fur baby, “Scout;” and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place,