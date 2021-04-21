Gary Theodore Bowden -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Memorial services for Mr. Gary Theodore Bowden will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia.

Mr Bowden entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 14, in Columbia. He was the first-born of three children to Mrs. Ruth G. Bowden and the late Mr. John Theodore Bowden Jr. A 1979 graduate of Columbia High School, he also attended the University of South Carolina, where he pursued a degree in media arts.

Surviving are his mother, Ms. Ruth M. Bowden of Orangeburg; his two brothers, Steven Edward (Deandra) Bowden of Columbia and Gregory Marcellus (Deidra) Bowden of Florence; three nephews, Stevan Ross Bowden of Raleigh, N.C., Gary Christopher Bowden and John Theodore Bowden III, both of Columbia; niece, Audrey Sylvia Bowden of Florence; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, including Gary Arnette (Sandra) Bowden of Baltimore, for whom he was named.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Kidney Foundation.