Gary Theodore Bowden -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Memorial seervices for Mr. Gary Theodore Bowden will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia.

Mr. Bowden entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2021, in Columbia. He was the first-born of three children to Mrs. Ruth G. Bowden and the late Mr. John Theodore Bowden Jr. A 1979 graduate of Columbia High School, he also attended the University of South Carolina where he pursued a degree in media arts.

Surviving are his mother, Ms. Ruth M. Bowden of Orangeburg; his two brothers, Steven Edward (Deadra) Bowden of Columbia and Gregory Marcellus (Deidra) Bowden of Florence; three nephews, Stevan Ross Bowden of Raleigh, N.C., Gary Christopher Bowden and John Theodore Bowden III, both of Columbia; niece, Audrey Sylvia Bowden of Florence; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Gary Arnette (Sandra) Bowden of Baltimore, for whom he was named. Please visit www.palmermemorialchapel.com for additional information.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in memory of Gary to Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201. Memo line -- Prisma Heart Health or Prisma Health Nephrology.