Gary Lee Gray -- Neeses

NEESES -- Gary Lee Gray, 73, of Neeses passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Bible Believing Independent Holiness Church, 4616 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

A private family burial will be held.

Mr. Gray was born on Dec. 9, 1948, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Burley Gray and the late Amanda Gray. He served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Gray; daughter, Terry Sherman; daughter-in-law, Beth New; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

