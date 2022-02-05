 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Lee Gray -- Neeses

  • 0

NEESES -- Gary Lee Gray, 73, of Neeses passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Bible Believing Independent Holiness Church, 4616 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

A private family burial will be held.

Mr. Gray was born on Dec. 9, 1948, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Burley Gray and the late Amanda Gray. He served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Gray; daughter, Terry Sherman; daughter-in-law, Beth New; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News