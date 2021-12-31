Gary L. Kemmerlin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gary L. Kemmerlin, 61, of Orangeburg passed away unexpected on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Mr. Kemmerlin was born on Sept. 13, 1960, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Wilbur Kemmerlin and the late Erin Blankenship Kemmerlin. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Anne Edwards Kemmerlin of Orangeburg; children, Kelli Kemmerlin of Indiana, Erin Kemmerlin of Indiana, Justin Kemmerlin of Columbia, Brianna Kemmerlin (Tylik Felder) of Orangeburg and Laura Pensel of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Allen Kemmerlin, and Robert Kemmerlin.
