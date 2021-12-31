 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary L. Kemmerlin -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Gary L. Kemmerlin

ORANGEBURG -- Gary L. Kemmerlin, 61, of Orangeburg passed away unexpected on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Mr. Kemmerlin was born on Sept. 13, 1960, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Wilbur Kemmerlin and the late Erin Blankenship Kemmerlin. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Anne Edwards Kemmerlin of Orangeburg; children, Kelli Kemmerlin of Indiana, Erin Kemmerlin of Indiana, Justin Kemmerlin of Columbia, Brianna Kemmerlin (Tylik Felder) of Orangeburg and Laura Pensel of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Allen Kemmerlin, and Robert Kemmerlin.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News