Gary 'Duge' Barringer -- Denmark

Born in Salisbury, N.C., he was a son of the late Curtis Nelson Barringer and Tovie McCubbins Barringer, and was married to Donna LaFrance Barringer. Duge worked as a machine operator doing outdoor construction and previously attended Cornerstone in Orangeburg. He loved to socialize with his friends and family who also called him “Fat Baby”; he enjoyed eating and fellowshipping with others. He was an animal lover, enjoyed watching NASCAR and the New York Jets. Duge will be missed by all who knew him; he often said, “I'm here for a good time, not a long time.”