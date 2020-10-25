Gary Downing -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Gary Ralph Downing, 75, of Denmark, formerly of New York, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway, with the pastor, James Holliday, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Gouverneur, New York.
Born in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late Harvey Downing and Francis Dane Downing. He earned a BS degree in science and was a Mason in New York. Gary retired from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Department and also Savannah River Plant, where he worked in security for Wackenhut. Gary was a volunteer with the Denmark Fire Department and attended Bushy Pond Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Jodi (Frederick) Upshaw of Las Cruces, New Mexico; brothers, David (Debbie) Downing, Duane Downing (Becky), all of New York; grandchildren, Jacob Christiansen and Jessica DiShaw.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Downing.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Matthew's team at Day Break, especially Heidi, Henrietta, Katrina and Helen, and for the support of Bushy Pond Baptist Church.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
