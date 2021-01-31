 Skip to main content
Gary Allen Paul -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Gary Allen Paul, 76, of 128 Jenkins Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Bub Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Void officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

