NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Garrick F. Johnson, 58, of North, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Neeses, with the Rev. Rickey James officiating.
Mr. Johnson will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
He passed away on Monday, Jan. 13.
Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wolfton Community Center, 7244 North Road, North. Friends may also contact his sister, Mrs. Valarie Watson at her residence and call at he funeral home.
