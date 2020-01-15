{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mr. Garrick F. Johnson, 58, of North, passed on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 16-18, at the Wolfton Community Center, 7244 North Road, North.

Friends may also contact his sister, Mrs. Valarie Watson, at her residence.

