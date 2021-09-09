Gail Jenkins Clemons -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for Ms. Gail Jenkins Clemons, 58, of Springfield, will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the Flora Branch Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Ms. Clemons passed away Thursday, Sept. 2.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.