 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gail Jenkins Clemons -- Springfield
0 comments

Gail Jenkins Clemons -- Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for Ms. Gail Jenkins Clemons, 58, of Springfield, will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the Flora Branch Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Ms. Clemons passed away Thursday, Sept. 2.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News