Gail A. Kaiser -- Cope

COPE -- Gail A. Kaiser, 71, of Cope, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. for Mrs. Gail Kaiser and her husband, Maurice “Skip” Wales Kaiser Jr., who passed away Dec. 2, 2017.
Family and friends may call or come by the residence of Buck Kaiser and Allen Sharpe on Friday, Feb. 28.
Mrs. Gail was born Oct. 16, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Laurie Avinger and the late Madge Jeffcoat Wright. She was employed by Belmont Adult Daycare as a registered nurse. She took tremendous pride in taking care of her patients. She had a way of telling jokes to make people laugh. Mrs. Gail was also an animal lover. She was predeceased by her husband, Maurice “Skip” Wales Kaiser Jr.; sister, Frances Ann Avinger; and brother, Billy Avinger.
Survivors include her children, Sabrina Carroll (Bruce) of Manning; Buck Kaiser (Allen) of Columbia; stepmother, Beatrice Avinger of St. George; grandchildren, Phillip, Madison and Katie Whetstone, Sydney, Garrick and Joshua Kaiser; and great-grandson, Bentley Whetstone.
Memorials may be made to Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118; or to the RMC Foundation, 3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
