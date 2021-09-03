Gage Aborn Bleakley -- Boone, N.C.

BOONE, N.C. -- Gage Aborn Bleakley, Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force retired, age 66, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina.
He and his wife Rene' celebrated their 48th anniversary this month, and had recently moved to the area to be close to their son, Jon;, his wife Ann-Marie; and their three boys, Jack, Isaac and Cooper. He is survived by them all, as well as his sister, Martha Culler of Pawley's Island; brother, Bill Bleakley of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Sandy Bleakley of Melbourne, Florida; and stepbrother, Frank "Questie" Gring of North Andover, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by their daughter, Adrianna Elizabeth Bleakley; his mother, Elizabeth Weed Bleakley; his father, William Jay Bleakley; and his stepmother, Gwen Bleakley.
Gage was born in Orangeburg on Oct. 12, 1954. His whole life he was known to be smart, hard-working, athletic and of strong character. He was a defensive MVP on the 1971 South Carolina State Champion Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football team. He worked as a sports reporter for The Times and Democrat while attending South Carolina State University and later served as sports editor. Gage joined the U.S. Air Force in 1983, serving all over the world including deployments to Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom before he retired in 2006. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his service in support of Operation Allied Force - Kosovo. Since then, he has served in church and ministry positions, including regional director for the CRU Valor program ministering to college ROTC cadets throughout the Carolinas, Kentucky and Tennessee. His life was defined by selfless service, commitment to family and country, and love for his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a mentor to many, friend to all, and a dedicated fan of Clemson University athletics, especially football.
The family will remember Gage at a memorial service at Christ Community Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, at 2 p.m. Sept. 10. They will receive friends and family after the service at the church. There will also be a memorial gathering in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and a graveside service at the U.S. Air Force Academy in the near future.
Flowers are appreciated, but if friends and family prefer to make donations, they can be made in Gage's memory to New Heights Church, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Albania outreach ministry at NewHeightschurch.com/give (please put Gage Bleakley Albania Memorial in the notes). Alternately, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or the ALS Association in Gage's name.
Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. lIn all that he does, he prospers. Psalm 1:1-3
Online condolences may be sent to the Bleakley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
