Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Jordan -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Gabriel “Gabe” Jordan, 37, of North, passed Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, James Jordon, 50 McCrae St., Denmark, and also at the funeral home.

