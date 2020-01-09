CHARLESTON -- Furman Ivey Williams, wife of Byron Williams, M.D., died following a brief illness Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston. The family will receive friends at a reception in Hanahan Hall at the Cathedral following the service. Burial will follow the reception at 3 p.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery, 7061 Capitol Way, Springfield.
She was born in Greenville and was the daughter of Frances Webster Ivey Ullery and Jasper West Ivey and stepdaughter of Richard Anderson Ullery.
She is survived by her husband, W. Byron Williams, M.D. of Charleston; son Charles Rivers “Chris” Stone Jr. (Heather Neal Stone); grandson Benjamin Neal Stone and granddaughter Addison Ivey Stone, both of Greenville; her brother, David West Ivey, D.D.S., (Audrey Nettles) of Summerville; and nieces Megan Ivey Pitts, Madelyn Ivey Perry and Morgan Leigh Ivey. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Mayfield Williams Brusca (Michael) of Lambertville, New Jersey, and Catherine Nichols Williams of Charleston, and step-grandchildren Henry Harris Brusca and Tyler Ann Brusca, both of Lambertville; and sisters-in-law Janet Williams Hafner (Jack) of Townville and Rebekah Williams Beaman (Dan) of Charleston.
Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Columbia College and a former employee of Wachovia Bank, Charleston.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401; or Bishop Gadsden Resident's Assistant Fund, or Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund, at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
