Furman Thomas Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Minister Furman Thomas Sr., 67, of 814 Park St., Orangeburg will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Dr. DL. Grant is officiating.

Minister Thomas passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call via telephone his daughter, Mrs. Carmen Thomas, at 609-332-2707, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.