Furman Robinson -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Furman Robinson, 71, of North, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

