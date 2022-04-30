Furman ‘Dickie’ Davis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Furman “Dickie” Davis, 68, of Bowman, passed away on April 25, 2022,, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
The viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 3, at Shady Grove United Methodist Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477. The burial will be immediately after the service at the Family Life Center.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).