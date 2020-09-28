Furman "Bubbie" Wise Jr. -- St. Matthews

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Furman "Bubbie" L. Wise Jr., lifelong resident of St. Matthews, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 26,2020. He was the husband of Beverly T. Wise.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Congaree Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends at the home of Nikki and Ryan Martin, 121 Copperhead Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

Bubbie was a devoted husband, father, big daddy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. To know him was to love him. He enjoyed spending time with his sisters as well his friend Irvin Herndon. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. He loved his children; however, his grandchildren meant the world to him (they will miss all the candy he brought them). He was a lifelong member of Congaree Baptist Church.