DENMARK -- Mr. Furman Allen Cramer Jr., 68, of 255 Rice Ave., Denmark, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

There will be a public viewing on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Funeral services for Mr. Cramer will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Franklin United Methodist Church in Denmark. Public viewing will also be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed, and masks are required.