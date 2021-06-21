Fuller McIver (Mackie) Prickett Jr. -- Marion

Mr. Prickett, husband of Patricia Dozier Haymond Williams Prickett (Shan), and the late Jacquelyn Jones Prickett, was born in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Marion Shuler Prickett and Fuller McIver Prickett. He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1952 and went on to star as quarterback for the University of South Carolina, where he received many honors. The most notable, being inducted into the University of South Carolina football Hall of Fame in 1995, and he is remembered as the quarterback for the south in the 1956 Blue Gray Classic and in victory over national power Army. After graduation, Mackie returned to his family's thoroughbred horse farm, where he trained and bred horses, winning many races throughout the country. Mr. Prickett was a registered pharmacist at Elloree pharmacy and later practiced at RevcoVS pharmacy for many years. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. Mr. Prickett was celebrated for his devotion to family, playful sense of humor, wonderful storytelling and practical jokes. He was equally known for his consideration for others and strong moral character. His love of competition started at the early age of six, showing beagle dogs, where he achieved much success and appeared in My Weekly Reader. At age 11, he had become an accomplished thoroughbred jockey and enjoyed many honors and wins in this field. A devoted husband, father,