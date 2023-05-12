Orangeburg County School District' Board of Trustees named Dr. Bernard E. Frost as the assistant curriculum and instruction superintendent during its May 9 meeting.

With more than 18 years of teacher and district leadership experience, Frost is familiar with curriculum and instruction. According to the district, he focuses on developing lessons based on student needs and engages students in hands-on activities that foster understanding and reflective practices, while ensuring effective teaching and learning.

“It is a true honor to serve as the next assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Orangeburg County School District,” said Frost. “I am excited about the opportunity to learn new faces, to build lifelong relationships, and to make a lasting impact in the Orangeburg community.”

Frost has served as an executive director of curriculum and instruction, director of teacher quality and staff development, district math coach/specialist K-12, adjunct professor, presenter, researcher, trainer and teacher.

Frost is a veteran C&I practitioner and has led and supported curriculum development for grades K-12, coordinated and trained district mentors, and led professional development for teachers..

He has served as a keynote speaker as a mathematics master practitioner with Carnegie Learning. Frost was recognized by the South Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics as the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Contribution of Mathematics Awards.

Frost is a member of several education organizations and has received numerous awards. He holds a bachelor of education from Furman University, a Master of Education in gifted education from Converse College, and a doctorate in administration leadership for training and learning from Walden University. He also holds a diversity, equity and inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

Frost will begin his new role with OCSD in July.