Frelena Garner-Amous -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Frelena Garner-Amous, 48, of 149 Avocada Drive, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.
Mrs. Garner passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Santee.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six, Santee.
Friends may visit the family at the residence of her mother, Mary Ann Sumter, 143 Avocada Drive, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.