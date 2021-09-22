Frelena Garner-Amous -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Frelena Garner-Amous, 48, of 149 Avocada Drive, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mrs. Garner passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Santee.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six, Santee.

Friends may visit the family at the residence of her mother, Mary Ann Sumter, 143 Avocada Drive, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

