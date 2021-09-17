Frelena Garner -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Frelena Garner, 48, of 149 Avocada Drive, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Santee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the family at the residence of her mother, Mary Ann Sumter, 143 Avocada Drive, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.