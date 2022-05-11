Freida Cross Earley -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Earley was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Newport News, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Jerome Cross and the late Evelyn Mitchum Cross. She was a 1962 graduate of Erskine College. She also obtained her master's in education from South Carolina State University. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.Mrs. Earley was a long-time educator in the Orangeburg area. She retired from the Orangeburg County School District with more than 25 years of service. She was a member of the Orangeburg Garden Club and earned the title of master gardener, which she was very proud of. Mrs. Freida was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church, where she taught the May Dixon Group Sunday school class and was a part of the Flower Committee. She was also a member of the Orangeburg Shag Club. She embodied a true Southern lady.