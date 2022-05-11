Freida Cross Earley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Freida Cross Earley, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Greg Butler will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Four Holes Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Randy Bolen, Rodney Hughes, Dewey Wise, David Earley, Wes Patrick and Jason Patrick.
Mrs. Earley was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Newport News, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Jerome Cross and the late Evelyn Mitchum Cross. She was a 1962 graduate of Erskine College. She also obtained her master's in education from South Carolina State University. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.Mrs. Earley was a long-time educator in the Orangeburg area. She retired from the Orangeburg County School District with more than 25 years of service. She was a member of the Orangeburg Garden Club and earned the title of master gardener, which she was very proud of. Mrs. Freida was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church, where she taught the May Dixon Group Sunday school class and was a part of the Flower Committee. She was also a member of the Orangeburg Shag Club. She embodied a true Southern lady.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, B. Reese Earley; son, Michael Reese Earley (Cherie); daughter, Melanie Earley Bookhart (Doug Jordan); granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth Welch, Katelyn Cross Bookhart; and a sister, Frances Cross Patrick (“Pat”).
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.