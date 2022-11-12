Freeman Bernard Ellis -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Freeman Bernard Ellis, 85, of 1104 Bridge Street, St. Matthews, passed Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the residence.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Al Jenkins Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Corenthia Stack officiating. Burial is in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Ellis will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks are required.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Friends may call at the funeral home.

