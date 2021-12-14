 Skip to main content
Fredrick Morgan -- Orangeburg

Fredrick Morgan

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Fredrick Morgan, 46, of 1690 Belleville Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Dec. 10 at his residence following a brief illness.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

