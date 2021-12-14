Fredrick Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Fredrick Morgan, 46, of 1690 Belleville Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
He died Dec. 10 at his residence following a brief illness.
There will be no public viewing.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.