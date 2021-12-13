 Skip to main content
Fredrick Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Fredrick Morgan, of 1690 Belleville Road, died Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

