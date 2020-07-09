Fredlina McDonald -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Fredlina McDonald -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fredlina McDonald

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Fredlina McDonald, 92, of 2542 Russell St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died July 3 at her residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Fredlina McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News