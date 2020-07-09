Fredlina McDonald -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Fredlina McDonald, 92, of 2542 Russell St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died July 3 at her residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.

