Fredlina McDonald -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Fredlina McDonald, 92, of 2542 Russell St., died July 3, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.

