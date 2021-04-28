Frederick Oliver Faith -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Frederick Oliver Faith, 80, of Elloree, died at his residence Saturday, April 24, 2021,

Mr. Faith was born July 25, 1940, in Funkstown, Maryland. He was the son of the late Oliver Denton and Emily Jeannette Walters Faith. He was a retired steel worker and a U.S. Army veteran.

Visitation and viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

Mr. Faith is survived by his wife, Johnsie Cameron McDaniel Faith of Elloree; two daughters, Cheryl Bryant of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and Mary Conway of Elloree; a son, Brian Faith of Baltimore; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8515.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.