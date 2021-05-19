Frederick ‘Freddy’ Madison Livingston Jr. -- Orangeburg

Freddy was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Frederick M. Livingston Sr. and Jacqueline Rose Davis Baltzegar. He worked for many years as a painter at the Wicker Gallery. Freddy was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed working with his hands. He loved going fishing. He had a large collection of Indians. He was predeceased by a sister, Joellen, and a brother, Lynwood.