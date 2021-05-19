 Skip to main content
Frederick ‘Freddy’ Madison Livingston Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Frederick “Freddy” Madison Livingston Jr., 63, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 17, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Freddy was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Frederick M. Livingston Sr. and Jacqueline Rose Davis Baltzegar. He worked for many years as a painter at the Wicker Gallery. Freddy was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed working with his hands. He loved going fishing. He had a large collection of Indians. He was predeceased by a sister, Joellen, and a brother, Lynwood.

Survivors include his children, Lynette Livingston and Fredrick “Brandon” Livingston; grandchildren, Brayden Livingston, Daija Livingston, Hunter Livingston, Kingston Livingston and Kaylee Livingston; mother, Jacqueline Davis Baltzegar; brothers, Derryl Livingston, andTimothy Livingston; half-sister, Sherry Myers; half-brother, Tony Mount (Missy); “fur baby,” Brandy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

