Frederick Douglas Shuler Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- F. Douglas Shuler Sr., widower of Nancy Taylor Shuler, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Graveside funeral services with Masonic Rites and Honors by the Providence Fire Department will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, in the Island Cemetery, Providence, with the Rev. Terry Martin officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour before the service at Island Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John David Stoudenmire, Dennis Stoudenmire, Trey McGriff, Jeffrey Kaigler, Earle Kaigler, Elliott Shuler, Danny Pensel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Bishop, Dave Felkel, Cecil Smoak, Matthew Shaw, Kenneth Davis and Maurice Etheredge

Doug was born on Nov. 2, 1943, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Jefferson Frederick and Josephine Margaret Felkel Shuler. He was the owner of Doug Shuler Farm and Shuler Farm Equipment Service, deputy law enforcement officer with DNR for 41 years, a lifetime member of the Charity Masonic Lodge #62, a member of Jamil Shrine Temple and served as a former trustee for Tri County Electric Cooperative. He was a founding member of the Providence Volunteer Fire Department, serving since 1985 and was an active member and captain.