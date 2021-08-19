Frederick Allen Smith -- Santee

Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Deborah Smith Whetsell (and David) of Lexington; F. Allen Smith II (and Donna) of Charleston, and Ronald Earle Smith of Lexington; grandchildren Roxanne Whetsell Collier, Justin David Whetsell, Crystal Michelle Smith-Connelly, Ashley Marie Smith and Kevin Allen Smith; and great-grandchildren Harrison, Braden and Natalie Collier. He is also survived by his nephew, Tommy Smith (and Janet), longtime friends Jimmy Zeigler and Doris Stroman Murray, as well as Leticia Hernandez and Joann Watson, who faithfully helped him for many years on his farm in the pines.

Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy and worked diligently to obtain his engineering degree from the Capitol Institute in Washington, D.C.. He worked with the civil service for many years before opening up his professional engineering practice, where he worked until his 90s. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a licensed pilot and captain. He built his own house on Folly Beach, which he and his family and friends enjoyed for many years. He enjoyed being on the water, and designed and owned the Ashley Marina in the 1970s in Charleston. Mr. Smith was a world traveler, visiting such places as Morocco, countries in Europe to include Germany, Canada and South America. His family joined him on some of these trips. Captain Fred and his wife Charlotte spent some summers on their sailboat “The Adventurer,” where they sailed to the Bahamas.