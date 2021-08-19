Frederick Allen Smith -- Santee

SANTEE -- Frederick Allen Smith, 92, crossed the bar on Aug. 13, 2021, due to declining health. Born in Tavares, Florida, on Jan. 1, 1929, he was a longtime resident of Charleston and Elloree, and most recently of The Magnolias of Santee.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte Etheredge Smith; his parents, George Earle Smith Sr. and Pearl and Frank Fairey; his brothers, George Earle Smith Jr. and Horace Horger Smith; and nephews Cameron and Ralph Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Deborah Smith Whetsell (and David) of Lexington; F. Allen Smith II (and Donna) of Charleston, and Ronald Earle Smith of Lexington; grandchildren Roxanne Whetsell Collier, Justin David Whetsell, Crystal Michelle Smith-Connelly, Ashley Marie Smith and Kevin Allen Smith; and great-grandchildren Harrison, Braden and Natalie Collier. He is also survived by his nephew, Tommy Smith (and Janet), longtime friends Jimmy Zeigler and Doris Stroman Murray, as well as Leticia Hernandez and Joann Watson, who faithfully helped him for many years on his farm in the pines.
Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy and worked diligently to obtain his engineering degree from the Capitol Institute in Washington, D.C.. He worked with the civil service for many years before opening up his professional engineering practice, where he worked until his 90s. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a licensed pilot and captain. He built his own house on Folly Beach, which he and his family and friends enjoyed for many years. He enjoyed being on the water, and designed and owned the Ashley Marina in the 1970s in Charleston. Mr. Smith was a world traveler, visiting such places as Morocco, countries in Europe to include Germany, Canada and South America. His family joined him on some of these trips. Captain Fred and his wife Charlotte spent some summers on their sailboat “The Adventurer,” where they sailed to the Bahamas.
Mr. Smith was an artist and small furniture builder. One of his ambitions was to trace his roots to his first ancestor from Germany. His book is titled “Heidelberg to Orangeburgh, History and Genealogy of the Descendants and Ancestors of Georg A. Smith (1745-1802) of Midway Community, Amelia Township, South Carolina)”. His family looked forward to Thanksgiving every year, where they enjoyed food and fellowship, as well as target practice and skeet shooting. Granddaddy Smith would drive his tractor and wagon through the woods following dinner for all who wanted to enjoy seeing the family property.
Mr. Smith was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the church at P.O. Box 487, Elloree, SC 29047, or to an animal rescue agency of your choice.
A visitation will take place on Sat., Aug. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home in Elloree, with a graveside service following at 3 p.m., int the MaGrill Family Cemetery on Old River Road, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
