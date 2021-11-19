Freddie Robinson Jr. -- Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG -- Freddie Robinson Jr., 59, of 369 Seminole Drive, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, a Spartanburg Regional Hospital, Spartanburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in the Hickory Hill UMC Cemetery, Smoaks.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.