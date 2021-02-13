Freddie Paulling -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Paulling, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery, Murph Mills Road, Orangebug. The Rev. Thurmond Williams is officiating.

Mr. Paulling was born May 14, 1925, in Calhoun County. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Alpha Pauling, at 803-534-8301 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.