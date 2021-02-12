Freddie Paulling -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Freddie Paulling, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Paulling was born May 14, 1925, in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call his son, Mr. Alpha Pauling, at 803-534-8301 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

