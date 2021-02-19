 Skip to main content
Freddie Leland Phillips -- Orangeburg
Freddie Leland Phillips -- Orangeburg

Freddie Leland Phillips

ORANGEBURG -- Freddie Leland Phillips, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

A private family funeral service will be held.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Freddie was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Coosawhatchie, S.C., the son of the late Henry J. Phillips and the late Lelia Mae Hartley Phillips. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Freddie loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by brothers, Frankie Benton, Henry J. Phillips Jr., James M. Phillips; sisters, Ola Mae Malpheus, Gladys Billingsly, Sadie Hahn and Virginia Philllips.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Edith Deal Phillips; sons, Charles E. Phillips (Carol), Dwayne S. Phillips (Christel); granddaughters, Kate Phillips, Kara Phillips; brother, Grady Phillips (Barbara); sister, Gloria Phillips; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special close friend, Wayne Felder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

