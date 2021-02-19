Freddie Leland Phillips -- Orangeburg

Mr. Freddie was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Coosawhatchie, S.C., the son of the late Henry J. Phillips and the late Lelia Mae Hartley Phillips. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Freddie loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by brothers, Frankie Benton, Henry J. Phillips Jr., James M. Phillips; sisters, Ola Mae Malpheus, Gladys Billingsly, Sadie Hahn and Virginia Philllips.