Freddie Leland Phillips -- Orangeburg

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Broad will be officiating.

Mr. Freddie was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Coosawhatchie. He was the son of the late Henry J. Phillips and the late Lelia Mae Hartley Phillips. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Freddie loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by brothers, Frankie Benton, Henry J. Phillips Jr. and James M. Phillips; and sisters, Ola Mae Malpheus, Gladys Billingsly, Sadie Hahn and Virginia Philllips.