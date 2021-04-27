Freddie Leland Phillips -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Freddie Leland Phillips, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Broad will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church prior to the service.
Mr. Freddie was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Coosawhatchie. He was the son of the late Henry J. Phillips and the late Lelia Mae Hartley Phillips. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Freddie loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by brothers, Frankie Benton, Henry J. Phillips Jr. and James M. Phillips; and sisters, Ola Mae Malpheus, Gladys Billingsly, Sadie Hahn and Virginia Philllips.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Edith Deal Phillips; sons, Charles E. Phillips (Carol) and Dwayne S. Phillips (Christel); granddaughters, Kate Phillips, and Kara Phillips; brother, Grady Phillips (Barbara); sister, Gloria Phillips; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special close friend, Wayne Felder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
