Freddie Lee “Jumpy” Jackson -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Lee “Jumpy” Jackson will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Social distancing will be expected and face masks must be worn.

No more than 75 well-wishers can attend.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

