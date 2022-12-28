 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freddie Lee ‘Booster’ Hill -- Alpharetta, Ga.

Freddie Lee ‘Booster’ Hill

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Freddie Lee "Booster" Hill transitioned to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Alpharetta, Ga.

Funeral services for Mr. Hill will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Greater Friendship AME Church, 3669 Tee Vee Road, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Viewing is schedued from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

