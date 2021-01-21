 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freddie Huffman Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Freddie Huffman Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Freddie Huffman Jr., 78, of Orangeburg, formerly of North, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving any visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News