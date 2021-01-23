Freddie Huffman Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Freddie Huffman Jr., 78, of Orangeburg and formerly of North, will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in North.
Mr. Huffman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19.
He will forever be loved by his children, Lisa M. Huffman of Liberty, Frederick “Rock” (Everlena) Huffman of Brunson, and Tangela H. Jamison of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.
The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family is not receiving any visitors at this time due to COVID-19.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
