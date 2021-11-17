Freddie Gunnells Jr. -- Olar

OLAR -- Graveside funeral services for Joseph Freddie Gunnells Jr. 96, of Olar, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at George's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 22400 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843, with the Reverends Ted Still and Timmy Gunnells officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service on Thursday. The service will be live-streamed on our official Folk Funeral Home-Live Stream Facebook page. The family has asked that memorials be made to George's Creek Baptist Church, 40 Dixie Ave., Bamberg, SC 29003. Mr. Freddie was reunited with his loving wife of 74-1 years on Monday, Nov. 15.

Born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Barnwell County, he was the oldest child of seven children born to the late John Freddie Gunnells and Annie Mae Fail Gunnells. He was a graduate of Hilda High School class of 1942. Mr. Freddie was a member of George's Creek Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board, church treasurer and numerous other capacities. In 1982, he retired from E.I. DuPont as a reactor operator. He loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He also loved to farm and garden and share his harvest with his family and friends. Mr. Freddie never met a stranger; he loved to talk to any and every one.

Survivors include his children, Jane (Heyward) Gunnells of Bamberg, Annette (Gerald) Moore of Snelling and John Gunnells of Olar; his grandchildren, Jill (John) Taylor, Jan (Franklin) McCormack and Whitley (David) Ivashchenko; great-grandchildren, Jane Anne McCormack and Aaron Ivashchenko; his brothers, Leighton (Sue) Gunnells of Barnwell and Olin (Betty) Gunnells of Olar.

In addition to his wife, Bobbie, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Gunnells Miller and Margaret Gunnells Still; and brothers, Roosevelt Gunnells and Francis Gunnells.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.