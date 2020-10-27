 Skip to main content
Freddie Green -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Freddie Green of Denmark died Oct. 23, 2020 at Edisto Post Acute Care in Orangeburg.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

