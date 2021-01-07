Freddie 'Fred' Felder -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- The graveside service for Mr. Freddie "Fred" Felder, 76, of 301 Shadowfield Court, Apt. 101, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Bodrick Cemetery in Lone Star, with Rev. Eddie Jones officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence; however, you can contact Fredericka Felder at 803-854-2572.

