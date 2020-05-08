Freddie 'Buggie' Myers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for for Mr. Freddie "Buggie" Myers, 86, of 516 Rivelon Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers officiating.
Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020.
Mr. Myers died May 3, 2020, at the Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
